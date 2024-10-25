Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt to showcase musical, eco-friendly fireworks visible from 5 km away

Get ready for Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2024, a historic celebration on October 30 at Ram Ki Paidi! Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a pollution-free green fireworks show, synchronized with music, reaching 600 feet high and visible from 5 kilometers away.

Ayodhya: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Deepotsav 2024 celebration will feature a pollution-free green fireworks show prepared to the tune of music, which will take this event to a new dimension. Scheduled for October 30 at Ram Ki Paidi, this year's Deepotsav promises to be historic, continuing the tradition of grandeur seen in previous years.

The spectacular display will illuminate the sky above the Saryu River, reaching heights of up to 600 feet and visible from as far as five kilometers away. This initiative not only highlights the festive spirit of Deepotsav but also reflects the government's commitment to sustainability, allowing everyone to enjoy the celebrations while being mindful of the environment.

This year, a special Green Aerial Fire Crackers Show will take place on the old Saryu Bridge, organized by a special agency chosen by the Tourism Department. Sanjay Singh, head of Axis Communication, announced that on the evening of October 30, there will be a grand event featuring a mix of fireworks, laser shows, flame displays, and music.

The highlight of the event will be the pollution-free green fireworks, which will rise to heights of 120 to 600 feet without harming the environment. Many people in the surrounding area of four to five kilometers will be able to enjoy this beautiful sight.

This green aerial fireworks show will feature a stunning combination of music and modern technology. Sanjay Singh stated that the show is prepared as per music tunes, aiming to elevate the Deepotsav of Ayodhya to new heights. Spanning approximately 1,500 meters, the show will last about 10 minutes. The dazzling lasers and flames, combined with pollution-free fireworks, will make this year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya even more magnificent.

Designed to blend traditional and modern elements, this event promises a unique experience for all attendees. A dedicated team of over 30 trained professionals is working tirelessly to enhance the event's grandeur.

Deepotsav 2024 is set to break records at Ram Ki Paidi. On October 30, the city of Ayodhya will be illuminated by the glow of 28 lakh lamps alongside a vibrant display of fireworks. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, this year’s celebration will focus on themes of grandeur, cultural heritage, and environmental protection, ensuring that Deepotsav is a memorable occasion for Ayodhya and the entire nation.

