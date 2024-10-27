Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya set for a spectacular blend of culture and spirituality

Deepotsav-2024 in Ramnagari is set to bring together a grand confluence of spirituality, tradition, and culture, promising a unique celebration this year. This Deepotsav will be particularly historic, as it will be the first to take place in the sacred presence of Ramlala. 

Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya set for a spectacular blend of culture and spirituality gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav-2024 in Ramnagari is set to bring together a grand confluence of spirituality, tradition, and culture, promising a unique celebration this year. This Deepotsav will be particularly historic, as it will be the first to take place in the sacred presence of Ramlala. 

Enhancing the festive glow, a new record is expected with the lighting of 25 lakh lamps across the city, creating a dazzling spectacle of devotion. On October 30, Ramkatha Park will host a vibrant cultural display, featuring the Ramlila of Uttarakhand alongside performances from six countries, showcasing the universal appeal of Ramayana’s teachings. 

Additionally, a mesmerizing Hanuman Chalisa dance drama will be performed on the main stage, adding a spiritual depth to the festivities and captivating the audience with its devotional resonance. 

Also Read | CM Yogi offers prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples

On October 30, the main stage of Deepotsav at Ramkatha Park will showcase a vibrant lineup of cultural performances. Ramlila, the traditional play based on Lord Ram's life, will be performed by artistes from six countries: Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, along with a group from Uttarakhand. 

Ranjana Nev from Saharanpur will bring a dance-filled performance of the Ramayana, while Preeti Singh, known as "Preeti Ke Parindey," from Agra, will present a Hanuman Chalisa dance drama honoring Lord Hanuman. 

Maitreya Pahari and his team from Delhi will share a special performance of "Shri Ramcharitmanas Nari Shakti," celebrating women's strength in Ramayanic tales whereas Aparna Yadav from Lucknow will also sing bhajans (devotional songs) on the main stage. 

Also Read | Sanskrit is the 'language of science'; Gurukul schools to be revived across UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

These cultural events will begin at 7 pm, bringing a blend of tradition and devotion to Deepotsav's grand celebrations.

On October 30, artistes from across India will bring a rich variety of folk dances to Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Performers include Nidhi Chaurasia’s Team Badhawa from Madhya Pradesh, Sanhal Devi with Bihu from Assam, Shraddha performing Lavni from Maharashtra, Shridhar Vishwakarma showcasing Gusadi from Telangana, Shrishtidhar Mahato’s Chhau team from Jharkhand, and Mahima performing Jhijhiya from Bihar. 

Additionally, Mamta Devi will present Rajasthan's Kalveliya/Ghoomar folk dance, and Mohd. Yasin’s team will perform Rauf from Jammu. There will also be a Ghoomar performance by Sandeep Yadav’s team from Haryana, Bhangra by Hardeep Singh’s team from Punjab, and Dholtasha by Shivmudra Multipurpose Institute from Nagpur. 

Also Read | Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt to create grand Pushpak Viman, Ram Katha Park set to attract devotees

Other highlights include Dandiya-Garba by Nitin Dave’s team from Gujarat, Shirmour Nati dance from Himachal Pradesh by Devdutt’s team, Panthi dance by Milap Das Banjare from Chhattisgarh, Sighi Chham dance from Sikkim by Sharad Chandra Singh, Ludi dance from Chandigarh by Gurpender Singh, Lamp dance by Mahesh Samayi from Goa, and Gotipua dance from Odisha by Chitrasen’s team. This vibrant showcase will begin at 9 am.

From October 28 to 30, Ramlila groups will lead a grand Shobha Yatra procession under the guidance of the Culture Department. Among the 11 Ramlila groups participating are Shri Maruti Nandan Hanuman Adarsh Ramlila Mandal, Shri Balaji Cultural Development Service Institute, Jai Hanuman Manas Utthan Adarsh Ramlila Mandal, Shri Avadh Adarsh Ramlila Committee, and Shri Janak Dulari Institute. 

Also Read | Safai Mitras are the cornerstone of a clean and beautiful city: CM Yogi Adityanath

Folk artiste groups will also bring unique performances such as Vijayveer Vikram Bahadur, Faruahi by Mata Prasad Verma, Pushpendra Kumar’s Bahurupiya from Ayodhya, Sumishtha Mitra’s Badhawa, Awadhi folk by Rama Prajapati’s team, Nishant Bhadauria Rai from Jhansi, Vantangiya dance by Sugam Singh Shekhawat from Gorakhpur, and Mayur dance by Madhav Acharya from Mathura.

To host this grand festival, the Yogi government has prepared 10 major stages across Ayodhya, including locations like Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Rama Ghat, Bharatkund, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Naka Hanumangarhi Sahabganj, and Ram Katha Park. 

Each venue will come alive with performances from 5 pm to 9 pm. The famous Agnihotri brothers will also perform at Ram Ghat. Additionally, artistes from every district of Uttar Pradesh will showcase their talents, making this Deepotsav a truly statewide cultural celebration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH) shk

Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH)

Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav anr

Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon