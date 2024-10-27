CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi, offering prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples. He sought Baba Vishwanath's blessings for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity and development. The visit included a heartwarming moment with children outside the temple, distributing toffees and bringing smiles.

Varanasi: During his one-day visit to Varanasi on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples and performed rituals. The Vishwanath Temple Administration welcomed the Chief Minister, honoring him with a traditional garment (Ang Vastra) and a memento.

After the puja, CM Yogi sought Baba Vishwanath's blessings for the prosperity and development of Uttar Pradesh. His visit included a heartwarming moment as he handed out toffees to children gathered outside the temple, bringing smiles to young faces.

The Chief Minister was joined by prominent leaders, including Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, City South MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurav Srivastava, and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma. The Executive Officer of the temple, Sunil Kumar Verma, officially welcomed CM Yogi on behalf of the administration.

Senior officials, including Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal and District Magistrate S Raj Lingam, ensured tight security within the temple premises to facilitate a smooth and peaceful visit.

