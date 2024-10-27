CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi, offering prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples. He sought Baba Vishwanath's blessings for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity and development. The visit included a heartwarming moment with children outside the temple, distributing toffees and bringing smiles.

CM Yogi offers prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Varanasi: During his one-day visit to Varanasi on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples and performed rituals. The Vishwanath Temple Administration welcomed the Chief Minister, honoring him with a traditional garment (Ang Vastra) and a memento.

After the puja, CM Yogi sought Baba Vishwanath's blessings for the prosperity and development of Uttar Pradesh. His visit included a heartwarming moment as he handed out toffees to children gathered outside the temple, bringing smiles to young faces.

The Chief Minister was joined by prominent leaders, including Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, City South MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurav Srivastava, and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma. The Executive Officer of the temple, Sunil Kumar Verma, officially welcomed CM Yogi on behalf of the administration. 

Senior officials, including Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal and District Magistrate S Raj Lingam, ensured tight security within the temple premises to facilitate a smooth and peaceful visit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH) shk

Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH)

Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav anr

Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon