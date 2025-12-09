A video of an Indian woman living in the United States is going viral on social media after she claimed that India is much better in certain things than America, following her experiences living abroad.

A video of an Indian woman living in the United States is going viral on social media after she claimed that India is much better in certain things than America, following her experiences living abroad. "Living in USA made me realise ki India kuch cheezon mein seriously unbeatable hai," the woman starts by saying in the video.

In the video the content creator discussed various things, from quick food delivery to access to doctors. She further claims that customer support in India is superior to that in the USA.

She claimed that despite leaving to chase dreams, the quiet life abroad is no match for the comfort and spontaneity found back home.

She added, “Hum dreams chase karne nikalte hain … but silent streets aur scheduled friendships ke beech realise hota hai… There’s truly no place like India, yaar [We are out chasing our dreams, but between silent streets and scheduled friendships, we realise there’s no place like India].”

The video has sparked varied responses. A user wrote, “100% felt this. Abroad everything is perfect on paper… but you still feel like a guest. In India even the chaos hugs you back. The noise, the random “aunty” checking on you, 2am chai with friends — nothing in the world replaces that warmth.”

Another user commented, “This hit straight in the heart. Home is truly home.”

A third user shared his experience and wrote, “Stayed for 2 months in Germany. I felt so depressed that I couldn't wait to get back to India.”

