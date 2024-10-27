Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt to create grand Pushpak Viman, Ram Katha Park set to attract devotees

Ayodhya's Deepotsav preparations are underway under CM Yogi Adityanath's guidance, transforming the city into Treta Yuga from Oct 28-30. The event features 25 lakh diyas on 55 ghats, a 'Pushpak Viman' selfie spot, and eco-friendly decorations, with 10,000 local residents participating in the grand celebration.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

Ayodhya: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations for Deepotsav are in full swing, transforming Ayodhya into a vision of Treta Yuga for three days (October 28 to 30). Ramnagari is being beautifully adorned, and, in a unique initiative, a striking ‘Pushpak Viman’ is being crafted, captivating all who see it.

With Ramlala now seated in the grand temple, this year’s Deepotsav will be celebrated on an even grander scale to mark Lord Ram's arrival. The event will feature 25 lakh diyas illuminating 55 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi. For the first time, 10,000 local residents will also have the opportunity to participate in the festival, making this Deepotsav a truly community-centered celebration.

The Tourism Department has appointed agencies for the beautification of Ayodhya, including Vivid India Advertising and Marketing Company. According to Savina Jaitley from the company, a 'Pushpak Viman' is being constructed at the rear of Lata Chowk using eco-friendly canvas instead of flex to keep Ayodhya pollution-free. Standing at 36 feet high and 24 feet wide, this Pushpak Viman will sit two feet off the ground and serve as a selfie spot.

The 'Pushpak Viman' will feature fiber statues of Mata Sita, Lord Ram, his three brothers, and Hanuman. Lord Ram’s statue will be 5 feet 10 inches, Mata Sita’s 5 feet 4 inches, with Hanuman seated at their feet.

Jaitley noted that while her team has arrived from Delhi and Lucknow, the artisans are local. An eight-foot-high Ram Darbar is also being constructed at Ram Ki Paidi, where the deities will be seated, alongside 11 themed gates throughout Ayodhya Dham, including three within Ram Katha Park.

To further adorn the path to the Ram temple, four main gates will be decorated and 10 quintals of flowers have been ordered for this.

Police raid KTR’s brother-in-law's farmhouse party; one tests positive for drugs; video emerges (WATCH)

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway

Caught on camera: Woman arrives in BMW, steals flower pot kept outside shop in Noida (WATCH)

"Stop, think, take action...": PM Modi urges public to be vigilant against cyber scams in 115th 'Mann Ki Baat'

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

