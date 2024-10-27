Sanskrit is the 'language of science'; Gurukul schools to be revived across UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, distributing Rs 586 lakh in scholarships to 69,195 students statewide. He announced plans to revive Gurukul-style residential Sanskrit schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Sanskrit is the 'language of science'; Gurukul schools to be revived across UP: CM Yogi Adityanath anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (Oct 27) launched a scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, initiating the distribution of Rs 586 lakh in scholarships to 69,195 students across the state. He also announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. 

The Chief Minister highlighted Sanskrit's potential as a language for science and technical education, urging students to embrace it seriously. He stated that advocating for Sanskrit is akin to advocating for humanity and pointed out that previous governments had neglected Sanskrit education.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, "Sanskrit is not just the "Devvani", but also a scientific language that can be applied to modern fields like computer science and artificial intelligence."

He explained that the unique characteristics of Sanskrit make it simple and technically adaptable, underscoring the government's commitment to its preservation and promotion.

Explaining the scholarship scheme's significance, the Chief Minister noted that previously, only 300 Sanskrit students were eligible for scholarships, and even then, there were age restrictions. The new initiative aims to extend the benefits to all eligible students. He also instructed all students to open bank accounts to ensure the direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds. 

Highlighting the significance of Sanskrit and Indian cultural heritage, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to reintroduce the Gurukul education system across Uttar Pradesh. 

He said, "This traditional system is the country's true strength and can propel India to global leadership." The Chief Minister further declared that Gurukul institutions would receive additional support, with special assistance provided to those offering free accommodations and meals for students. These institutions will also have the autonomy to recruit qualified Acharyas.

