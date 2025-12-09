CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar slammed the Centre over the Vande Mataram discussion in Rajya Sabha, calling it an attack on Nehru. This follows a heated Lok Sabha debate where PM Modi accused the opposition of appeasement politics over the national song.

CPI Slams 'Planned Attack on Nehru'

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday criticised the Union government ahead of the Rajya Sabha's scheduled discussion on Vande Mataram, saying that the move is "planned to attack Jawaharlal Nehru and India's freedom movement".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Today, Vande Mataram will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. All this is planned to attack Jawaharlal Nehru and India's freedom movement. The whole intention of these types of movements is nothing. Before the Prime Minister or the Home Minister even begins the speech, we can easily understand the content of the speech," Kumar told reporters outside the Parliament.

Parliament Commemorates 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House today. These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Lok Sabha Debate Sees Political Sparring

Meanwhile, the discussion on 150 years of National Song Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha on Monday saw leaders from various political parties highlighting the role played by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's composition in the freedom struggle with BJP and opposition members also taking potshots at each other.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition "for resorting to appeasement politics" and continued attempts to create controversies around Vande Mataram. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also targeted Congress in his speech and accused it of "fragmentation" of Vande Mataram and appeasement politics. He said that the National Anthem found a place in the national consciousness, but the National Song was "marginalised." However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra countered PM Modi and accused him of "selectively" presenting the facts.

The discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram lasted almost till midnight with a large number of members expressing their views during the nearly 12-hour debate.

History of the National Song

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn into his immortal novel 'Anandamath', published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

Winter Session Details

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)