    Debt-ridden UP businessman attempts suicide; blames Modi on Facebook live

    The businessman took poison with his wife, claiming significant losses. He has been identified as Rajiv Tomar, a shoe seller in Baghpat. He is currently in critical, but his wife passed away.

    Debt ridden UP businessman attempts suicide blames Modi on Facebook live
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
    In a distressing video that went viral before the state's elections, a businessman in Uttar Pradesh went live on Facebook on Tuesday. The said businessman took poison with his wife, claiming significant losses. He has been identified as Rajiv Tomar, a shoe seller in Baghpat. He is currently in critical, but his wife passed away.

    Rajiv Tomar, 40, is seen in the video tearing open a sachet and swallowing its contents. In the video, Tomar is heard saying:  "I believe I have the right to talk. I will pay off my bills. I will pay even if I die. However, I ask that everyone kindly spread this video as much as possible. I am not anti-national, but I believe in the country. But, Modi-ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), you are not a supporter of small traders and farmers. Modify your policies." 
    However, those who were following the couple on Facebook alerted the cops, who arrived and transported them to the hospital. Poonam Tomar, 38, died in the hospital. According to sources, Rajiv Tomar, a father of two, has been in financial problems for some time. A day before he and his wife set upon their suicide pact, Tomar posted a photo with his two sons.

    Taking to Twitter, Congress leader said she was really grieved to read about a businessman and his wife's suicide attempt in Baghpat, as well as the death of his wife. She expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family. 

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
