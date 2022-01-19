Congress loan waiver promise exposed: Rajasthan farmer's land auctioned off; family contemplates suicide

The tall claims of the Congress government in Rajasthan with regard to waiving off farm loans stood exposed after a farmer's family lost their land over non-repayment of a sum he borrowed.

The tall claims of the Congress government in Rajasthan stood exposed after a farmer's family lost their land over non-repayment of loans. The family's land in Ramgarh Pachwara in the Dausa district was auctioned off by the bank for failing to repay a loan.

The farmer, Kajod Meena, had taken a loan of Rs 7 lakh from Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank. In 2017, the farmer informed the bank that he was not in a position to repay the loan. The bank sent several notices. Meanwhile, Kajod had been pinning his hopes that the farm loan waiver scheme announced by the Congress scheme would help him tide over the crisis/ He died waiting for the scheme to be implemented.

Following Kajod's death, the burden of repaying the loan landed upon his sons Rajulal and Pappulal. The bank notices kept coming as the brothers were unable to garner enough funds to repay. Eventually, the bank moved in and attached the farmland and thereafter auctioned it. About 15 Bigha land was auctioned off for Rs 46.5 lakh. Today, the family has been left to fend for itself.

For a farmer, his land means everything. With their land gone, the family members are worried about their future. They wonder about how they would take care of their family. The plight is such that, according to reports, some members are contemplating committing suicide.

Bank officials and local administration officials say they are helpless in the case and clarified that all procedures were followed. Bank officials said efforts were made for settlement but the farmer could not repay the loan. After that, the land was auctioned on Tuesday.

The bigger question being posed is why do politicians promise to waive off farmer loans if they cannot implement it. The BJP has lashed out at the Congress government for not being able to implement the farm loan waiver promise three years since coming to power. The party was quick to remind the Congress of the promise made by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi that he would waive off the loans in just 10 days after coming to power. The Congress, meanwhile, has not yet responded to the BJP's charges. Perhaps, it is the electorate that the government need to answer to.

Also Read: MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

Also Read: UP Election 2022: Embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket