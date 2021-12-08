  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mangaluru horror: Man poisons family, blames religious conversion behind act and hangs self

    In a shocking incident, four from a family died in Mangaluru. Wife and two children were poisoned by the husband who hanged himself later. The husband left a death note and also an audio clip accusing religious conversion behind his decision. Mangaluru Police has taken Noorjahan, employer of the wife into custody.

    Mangaluru horror: Man poisons family, blames religious conversion behind act and hangs self-ycb
    Author
    Deevika N
    Mangalore, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 9:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    At a time when the Karnataka government is all set to bring in an anti-religious conversion bill during  the winter session, a husband poisoned his wife and two children and hanged himself. He accused a woman of converting his wife. Following his death note, Mangaluru South police have taken a woman identified as Noorjahan into their custody.

    According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Sashikumar, one of the cops from Mangaluru South station received a message on his phone and when the team rushed to the spot, four bodies were found. The deceased have been identified as Nagesh (32), Vijaylakshmi (26), Swagatha (8) and Samarth (6).

    The police say they retrieved a death note as well. It is said that Nagesh fed poison to his wife and two children and then hanged himself. The bodies were taken to Wenlock Hospital for autopsy. The family hails from Bilagi in Gadag and Nagesh worked as a driver for a private company, while his wife worked as a security guard at a nearby apartment.

    In October, the woman along with her two children went missing and Nagesh filed a complaint. After few days, the woman came to the station and accused her husband of coming home drunk and torturing them. She claimed that she was staying at her aunt's place. The family was counseled, united and sent back.

    It is said that the couple used to fight as Vijayalakshmi had reportedly converted religiously. Vijaylakshmi worked at Noorjahan's house and was influenced by her religion and converted to a Muslim. The development led to fights between the couple.

    The husband in the death note held Noorjahan responsible for his act and decision. Following this, the police have detained Noorjahan and the investigation is on.
     

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 9:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15-dnm

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Sachin Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise-ayh

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise

    Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Not the first deadly incident in 2021 gcw

    Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Not the first deadly incident in 2021

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened Army Chief General Naravane

    'General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened'

    Recent Stories

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15-dnm

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15

    Here is why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show SCJ

    Here's why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

    CDS General Bipin Rawat demise IAF chopper crash 10 quotes that will keep inspiring generations

    'Jung ka ek usool hai...': 10 iconic quotes by CDS General Bipin Rawat that will keep inspiring generations

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Sachin Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise-ayh

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise

    Madhulika Rawat: From shouldering responsibility of serving the nation to empowering women; know all about her-dnm

    Madhulika Rawat: From shouldering responsibility of serving the nation to empowering women; know all about her

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon