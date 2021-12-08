Mangaluru horror: Man poisons family, blames religious conversion behind act and hangs self

At a time when the Karnataka government is all set to bring in an anti-religious conversion bill during the winter session, a husband poisoned his wife and two children and hanged himself. He accused a woman of converting his wife. Following his death note, Mangaluru South police have taken a woman identified as Noorjahan into their custody.



According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Sashikumar, one of the cops from Mangaluru South station received a message on his phone and when the team rushed to the spot, four bodies were found. The deceased have been identified as Nagesh (32), Vijaylakshmi (26), Swagatha (8) and Samarth (6).



The police say they retrieved a death note as well. It is said that Nagesh fed poison to his wife and two children and then hanged himself. The bodies were taken to Wenlock Hospital for autopsy. The family hails from Bilagi in Gadag and Nagesh worked as a driver for a private company, while his wife worked as a security guard at a nearby apartment.



In October, the woman along with her two children went missing and Nagesh filed a complaint. After few days, the woman came to the station and accused her husband of coming home drunk and torturing them. She claimed that she was staying at her aunt's place. The family was counseled, united and sent back.



It is said that the couple used to fight as Vijayalakshmi had reportedly converted religiously. Vijaylakshmi worked at Noorjahan's house and was influenced by her religion and converted to a Muslim. The development led to fights between the couple.



The husband in the death note held Noorjahan responsible for his act and decision. Following this, the police have detained Noorjahan and the investigation is on.

