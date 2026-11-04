Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is encouraging residents to take advantage of the free solar rooftop installation scheme with up to 3kW capacity and subsidies up to Rs 1.56 lakh. Find out how the scheme can save you money on your electricity bills.

Residents in Delhi can get significant relief from rising electricity costs after the government revealed it wants to boost rooftop solar in the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government wants to encourage free rooftop solar installations up to 3 kW. If consumers want to install a bigger system they can get funding of up to Rs 1.56 lakh.

Speaking at the Solar Plenary Session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo in New Delhi, Rekha Gupta said the government wants to create clean electricity on rooftops in the capital. Union minister Pralhad Joshi attended the event.

Delhi Solar Policy: Up To 3KW Rooftop Solar Installation

The Delhi government will give free rooftop solar up to 3KW to encourage households to move to rooftop solar.

Those that wish to install a larger system will receive up to Rs 1.56 lakh in subsidies, with both the Centre and government providing funding.

This will allow families to create their own electricity, cutting down on reliance on other power sources.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana Will Help Boost Solar

Gupta said during her speech that the centre are running initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

"This is a very important step towards achieving energy independence in our country. We are encouraging households to install solar panels to increase renewable energy usage and cut down on reliance on traditional energy sources."

The Delhi government's rooftop solar initiative fits with this.

Families That Consume Up To 400 Units Of Electricity Will Benefit

As part of the Delhi government's updated solar policy in September 2026, households who consume up to 400 units of electricity per month are eligible for funding to install up to 3KW of rooftop solar at no cost.

The government hopes to install solar in around 2.30 lakh households by March 2027, with 500MW of rooftop solar.

However, this depends on the eligibility, size and requirements of the scheme.

Generation Based Incentives Are Available

Alongside installation subsidies, Delhi's solar policy also provides Generation Based Incentives (GBI).

Those that install solar up to 3KW can earn Rs 3 per unit of electricity generated. Those that install between 3KW and 10KW can earn Rs 2 per unit.

There are also incentives for group housing societies and resident welfare associations. Initiatives like community solar, group net metering and RESCO will make solar available for those who do not have enough space or resouces for individual solar.

Delhi Wants To Be A Solar Powerhouse

Gupta said during the renewable energy summit that she wants every rooftop in Delhi to be a potential source of clean electricity.

The government hopes that by increasing solar power usage there will be less pressure on traditional electricity sources and help households keep their monthly bills down.

The public will play an important role along with collaboration between the centre and state governments.