The Malappuram Pulamanthole Special Court announced its verdict in a 19-year-old fatal accident case. The court gave a one-year jail sentence to bus driver Chakkatthu Muhammad from Aliparamba, Perinthalmanna, for hitting and killing a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Malappuram: The court finally gave its verdict 19 years after a tragic bus accident killed a 14-year-old schoolgirl. The Malappuram Pulamanthole Special Court gave a one-year jail sentence to the bus driver, Chakkatthu Muhammad from Aliparamba in Perinthalmanna, who was responsible for the crash.

This terrible accident took place back in 2007. A speeding bus lost control and rammed into a group of students walking to school. A 14-year-old girl died in this tragic crash.

Classmates' statements proved crucial

The police filed a case against the driver and started the investigation, but the court trial dragged on for years. During the trial, some adult eyewitnesses turned hostile and changed their statements. This became a big challenge for the investigation team and the prosecution.

But the victim's classmates, who were present during the accident, stuck to their original statements. Even after all these years, the statements given by these child witnesses became the main evidence. The court gave the punishment after checking these statements and other evidence. This court verdict is a strong reminder about the importance of a driver's alertness and responsibility on the road.