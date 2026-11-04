A young woman walking on the road died after a speeding private bus hit her in Kochi. The victim, Akshara from Thrissur, met with the accident at IMG junction on the Kakkanad-Edachira road around 8 AM today.

Kochi: A speeding private bus crushed a woman pedestrian to death in Kochi today. Akshara, a native of Thrissur, lost her life in this tragic accident. The accident took place at the IMG junction on the Kakkanad-Edachira road.

The young woman was walking back from the gym around 8 AM. A speeding bus came through the narrow road and hit her. The bus ran over her body. Locals rushed the severely injured woman to the hospital, but she passed away by the afternoon.

A private bus named 'Malayil' caused this fatal crash. Police officials confirmed that the bus was speeding recklessly. Cops arrested the bus driver, Binoy, and booked him for culpable homicide. The deceased Akshara was married and worked as an employee at Infopark. This accident happens right when citizens are raising massive complaints against the killer speeds of private buses in Kochi.