A soldier who had returned to his hometown on leave was allegedly brutally assaulted by his own family members, including his mother, brother and other relatives, over a property dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

A soldier who had returned to his hometown on leave was allegedly brutally assaulted by his own family members, including his mother, brother and other relatives, over a property dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur. The soldier, identified as Wazir Singh, sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Gurdaspur City police station SHO Davinder Prakash said. He clarified that the incident stemmed from a personal family dispute, with no involvement of any third party.

According to sources, Wazir's wife alleged that her husband was attacked by his relatives near a shop constructed by him and registered in his name. She alleged that his brothers had encroached upon their agricultural land, triggering tensions within the family.

Police said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far, as the offence is bailable, police sources said.

Sources revealed that Wazir's family members had allegedly called him to the shop under the pretext of resolving the property dispute. However, instead of settling the matter, his relatives allegedly attacked him as soon as he stepped out of his car.

Another source claimed that Wazir's father, Malhar Singh, was a retired inspector who wielded considerable influence in the area.

"The dispute was between two brothers, one serving in the Army and the other a lawyer, and it escalated further," the police source said.