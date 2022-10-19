Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after escape, key accused In Sidhu Moose Wala murder case caught

    After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charged in the murder case.

    Days after escape, key accused In Sidhu Moose Wala murder case caught AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    Delhi Police on Wednesday said that gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who escaped from custody in Punjab's Mansa district 17 days ago, has been arrested.

    According to reports, the police launched a search to catch Tinu, who escaped on the night of October 2 when he was being moved for proceedings in another case. Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder of the Punjabi singer.

    Also read: Diwali 2022: Purchasing, bursting firecrackers in Delhi to attract 6 months in jail; check details

    On May 29, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Sidhu Moose Wala was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and sprayed with bullets by six gunmen.

    After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charged in the murder case.

    Also read: Out on parole, rapist Ram Rahim holds satsang after hero's welcome by netas

    Last week, three people involved in the escape were arrested. The police also seized a black car which they said was used in the escape.

    Those arrested were identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora. Kuldeep Kohli is a gym owner and a drug dealer.

    Also read: Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS'

    Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said that an ongoing investigation revealed that the three were close associates of Tinu, and they had helped him escape.

    Following this, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police arrested them from Ludhiana.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BIhar Class 7 question paper calls Kashmir a separate country triggers outrage gcw

    BIhar Class 7 question paper calls Kashmir a separate country, triggers outrage

    Diwali 2022: Purchasing, bursting firecrackers in Delhi to attract 6 months in jail; check details AJR

    Diwali 2022: Purchasing, bursting firecrackers in Delhi to attract 6 months in jail; check details

    Out on parole, rapist Ram Rahim holds satsang after hero's welcome by netas AJR

    Out on parole, rapist Ram Rahim holds satsang after hero's welcome by netas

    Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here - adt

    Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here

    Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS' AJR

    Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS'

    Recent Stories

    MP Home Minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to the 3-year-old boy who complained against his mother - gps

    MP Home Minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to the 3-year-old boy who complained against his mother

    BIhar Class 7 question paper calls Kashmir a separate country triggers outrage gcw

    BIhar Class 7 question paper calls Kashmir a separate country, triggers outrage

    Did Urvashi Rautela say I love you to Rishabh Pant Actor clarifies on the viral video drb

    Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, WI vs ZIM: All-round West Indies/Windies remains in Super 12 contention with Zimbabwe rout, twitter reactions-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round Windies remains in Super 12 contention with Zimbabwe rout

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type C powered Siri remote launched All about it gcw

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type-C powered Siri remote launched; All about it

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon