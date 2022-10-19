Diwali 2022: Purchasing, bursting firecrackers in Delhi to attract 6 months in jail; check details

In September, the city government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

The Delhi government on Wednesday (October 19) announced that purchasing or bursting firecrackers in the national capital on the occasion of Diwali will attract jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi will also be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

The Environment Minister also informed that 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban.

According to reports, the Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

The Environment Minister said a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi", will be launched on October 21. On Friday, the Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Till October 16, as many as 188 cases of violations have been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers have been seized, reports said.

On Wednesday, Delhi's air quality continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day and any improvement is unlikely over the next few days. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 at 9 am.

At least seven out of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.