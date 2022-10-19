Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Out on parole, rapist Ram Rahim holds satsang after hero's welcome by netas

    On July 5, Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the writ petition that was filed by some people alleging the replacement of Ram Rahim with a dummy person.

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Saturday released from Sunaria jail on 40-day parole in view of upcoming by-polls, Congress leader Udit Raj said, in a fresh attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term in a prison in Rohtak for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa.

    In a video, Rahim's supporters were seen curating a grand welcome for the rape convict. The Dera chief's family had submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for him.

    Since 2017, Singh has been incarcerated in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa.

    While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.

    In August 2017, he was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula for raping two women followers.

    While, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

    Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.

    CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in the year 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

    It was alleged that Ranjit Singh resident of Village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana.

    After a complete investigation, in 2007, the CBI filed a charge sheet against six accused and charges were framed in the year 2008. During the pendency of the trial, one accused expired on October 10, 2020, and trial proceedings were abated against him.

    On July 5, Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the writ petition that was filed by some people alleging the replacement of Ram Rahim with a dummy person.

    The petitioners, in this case, said they had sought directions to "verify the authenticity" of the Dera chief as the state authorities in collusion with Dera functionaries including Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet and Prithviraj Nain have replaced a dummy person with the Dera chief.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
