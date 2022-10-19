Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS'

On Wednesday, the EPS faction staged a hunger strike as a reaction to being evicted from the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday and due to the speaker not removing O Panneerselvam from the seat of deputy opposition leader.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that state CM MK Stalin was trying to destroy the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by using Panneerselvam. EPS made this statement after he, along with his supporters, were detained for staging a hunger strike in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said, "Stalin and OPS together are trying to destroy the AIADMK, and this won't happen. This is a party formed by MGR and held high by Amma. Stalin is trying to use OPS to destroy AIADMK." He further claimed that Stalin and OPS had spoken for over half an hour.

"It was as per Stalin's plan that OPS went to the AIADMK HQ when the general council meeting was held on July 11," the opposition leader further alleged.

AIADMK leader Palaniswami made these statements at Chennai’s Rajaratnam stadium, which is where the leaders detained for staging the hunger strike were taken.

While being taken away, AIADMK leader Gokula Indra, said, "This is a murder of democracy and we had only wanted to do a peaceful protest. We wanted to do a hunger strike, but that was not permitted and they have so many mistakes on their part and are still continuing these kinds of atrocities."

Former minister D Jayakumar, who was also detained along with the opposition leader, said, "The government is getting into totally unlawful activity."

On Wednesday, the EPS faction staged a hunger strike as a reaction to being evicted from the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday and due to the speaker not removing O Panneerselvam from the seat of deputy opposition leader.

After being evicted from the assembly on October 18, EPS, while talking to the media, claimed that the speaker had not complied with the majority AIADMK’s order and alleged that he was acting based on the suggestions of the ruling DMK.