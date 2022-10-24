Cyclone 'Sitrang': West Bengal govt takes all measures to deal with adverse situations

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Municipal Corporation keeps all pumping stations active to prevent waterlogging due to heavy rain under the impact of the cyclone, a civic body official said, adding that all personnel of the emergency department are on duty.

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The West Bengal government has taken all precautionary measures, including evacuation of people and supply of relief materials to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of cyclone 'Sitrang', a senior official said on Monday.

    Several teams of the disaster management department along with SDRF and NDRF personnel have been posted in coastal areas of the state, he said.

    "No tourists and fishermen are being allowed to go into the sea. Special teams of police along with State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed. We are not taking chances," a senior official told reporters.

    Also read: Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

    Administrations of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur have been kept on alert as 'Sitrag' is expected to bring in its wake heavy to very heavy rain and wind reaching speed of 90 to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, in these districts, he said, citing the Met department bulletin.

    The weather system is expected to make a landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh early on October 25. It lay centred around 430 km south of Sagar Island on Monday morning, the weather office said.

    Most of those staying in the coastal areas have been moved to safe shelters where "plenty of drinking water pouches, medicines, milk and dry food have been supplied," the official said.

    Also read: Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha, West Bengal officials start stocking resources as possible cyclonic storm approaches

    "We have asked the district administrations not to take any chance. As the day progresses, the weather condition is expected to deteriorate. We have advised people to stay indoors in case there is heavy rainfall as an impact of the cyclone," he said.

    Besides, control rooms in coastal districts have been opened, and all developments are also being monitored by disaster management department personnel from the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

    Kolkata Police's disaster management groups have been kept ready to deal with the possible impact of the cyclone on the city. "All ghats along the Hooghly river in the city and ferry services have been closed. Our river patrolling teams are keeping a constant watch on the situation," a Kolkata Police officer said.

    Also read: Possible cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25: IMD

    Kolkata Municipal Corporation keeps all pumping stations active to prevent waterlogging due to heavy rain under the impact of the cyclone, a civic body official said, adding that all personnel of the emergency department are on duty.

    "We have kept pumping stations active so that if there is water-logging in the low-lying areas of the city, we will be able to drain out within hours. Community halls are kept open and people staying near the Hooghly river have been cautioned of possible inundation. We have directed our personnel to be ready to get into action immediately in case of any emergency," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
