Patna Civil Court on Monday received a bomb threat after which security agencies were put on high alert, officials said. As a precautionary measure, an order was issued to evacuate the court premises, and security personnel rushed to the spot and conducted further checks.

Pappu Yadav's Bail Hearing Delayed

Advocate Shivnandan Bharti told ANI, "We have been told that a bomb threat has been received on the email address of the District Judge. As a result, the bail application of MP Pappu Yadav can now be heard no earlier than tomorrow. My client shall have to spend another day in jail."

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was arrested by the Patna Police at his residence on Friday in connection with a case dating back to 1995. Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said the case was registered under the old Indian Penal Code, which has since been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B and is linked to the Gardanibagh police station.

The bail application of Pappu Yadav was set to be heard today accoding to his counsel. Advocate, Shivnandan Bharti, said on Saturday that Yadav was arrested following questionable police action and has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) under judicial custody due to his deteriorating health.