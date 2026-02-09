Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he hasn't been consulted on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged the Speaker is pressured by the government. Congress MPs have reportedly signed the motion.

Tharoor Not Consulted on Formal Plan

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he has not been consulted regarding the Opposition's plan to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, even as he acknowledged being aware of the intention. He further noted that procedural requirements must be followed, adding that no formal notice has yet been filed and that discussions are ongoing among some members. Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said, "There has been no discussion with me about this. All I know is that there is such an intention, but there is a procedure, and until such a thing is filed, there is no news. All I can say is that some people have been discussing all this..."

'Speaker Pressured by Govt': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Furthermore, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the matter, highlighting the Opposition's concerns over the Speaker's handling of parliamentary proceedings. "I have already said that the Speaker was insulted and he is pressured so much that he himself has to make statements. The women MPs cannot raise their hands to the PM. There are 11 Congress MPs, including me and all are very serious... This statement is very wrong and was made under the pressure of the government... The PM did not have the courage to come to the House, which is why the Speaker had to make such a statement on his behalf, which is wrong...," she said.

Congress MPs Sign Motion, Seek Allies

Earlier today, Congress MPs signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said. The motion reportedly has the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet declared its position. Congress floor managers are in discussions with other parties to secure backing.

Sources added that the party has clarified that it has enough MPs to submit a no-confidence motion notice. Even if one or two parties do not support it, Congress intends to move the motion within the constitutional timeframe.

Motion Follows Lok Sabha Disruptions

The development comes against the backdrop of Opposition claims that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Earlier on Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions by Opposition benches, demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade agreement. The House was adjourned and is scheduled to reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 10. (ANI)