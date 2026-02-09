Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is ready for arrest after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a police complaint over a deleted video. Owaisi alleged it was 'genocidal hate speech' while Sarma stood by his stance against infiltrators.

Reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filing an official complaint with police against him over a now-deleted video, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that he has no objection to being arrested and asserted that he stands by his words that he is against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Owaisi's Complaint Alleges 'Genocidal Hate Speech'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a "now-deleted video" allegedly depicting violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

In a post on X, Owaisi said he had approached the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Monday, alleging that the video showed Sarma symbolically shooting at persons "very obviously depicted as Muslims." "I have lodged an official complaint with @CPHydCity demanding criminal action against Himanta Sarma for his (now deleted) violent video showing him shooting Muslims. Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm."

He also attached a copy of the complaint, stating that the imagery and phrases used in the video, including "Point blank shot" and "No Mercy," were intended to outrage religious feelings, promote communal hatred, and incite violence. According to the complaint, the video was uploaded on February 7 this year, from the official X account of the Assam BJP and was taken down a day later, though it continues to circulate on social media. Owaisi argued that law enforcement agencies are constitutionally bound to act suo motu in cases of hate speech, even without a formal complaint.

Owaisi Raises Issue at Telangana Rally

The AIMIM chief also raised the issue during a public rally in Zaheerabad on Sunday, while campaigning for the Telangana municipal elections scheduled for February 11.

Shifting focus from local civic issues to what he described as a national crisis of dignity, Owaisi accused the BJP of spreading communal hatred and urged voters to strengthen AIMIM as an antidote to communalism. Addressing supporters, Owaisi highlighted AIMIM's relief work during incidents such as the Jainoor violence and the Medak town clashes, alleging inaction by both the Congress and BRS governments. He said municipal elections were crucial for everyday governance and appealed to voters to back AIMIM candidates for inclusive development and effective grassroots leadership. (ANI)