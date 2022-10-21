Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha, West Bengal officials start stocking resources as possible cyclonic storm approaches

    The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall when it crosses parallel to the state's coast on Monday. Mallick said personnel of the fire service department, the ODRAF and NDRF are on standby for any emergency situation.

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Odisha is bracing for heavy rainfall early next week under the impact of a possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to skirt the state and move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh.

    According to  reports, the West Bengal government has initiated the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in several districts.

    The IMD also said that the weather system, which is presently in the form of a low pressure area over the North Andaman sea and adjoining areas, is likely to take the shape of a depression on Saturday and a deep depression on Sunday, before intensifying into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

    The cyclonic storm is expected to be christened ‘Sitrang', as suggested by Thailand.

    Meanwhile, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said that instructions have been issued to all the districts and coastal region authorities to deal with any eventuality.

    The officials also said that tarpaulin, dry food and medicines have also been adequately stocked in these districts.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an emergency meeting at state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Friday to take stock of the preparedness.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
