    Possible cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25: IMD

    Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said the state government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert in view of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:11 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the possible cyclone formation in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha.

    In a statement, the IMD said, "A low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next four days."

    The low pressure area is very likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22.

    It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by October 23.

    "Subsequently, it is likely to re-curve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to gradually move north-northeastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

    He, however, said the IMD is yet to make a forecast on the intensity and wind speed of the cyclone. Mohapatra said coastal Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places from October 23. Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to witness intense spells of rain on October 23, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

    Earlier in the morning, the IMD said the low pressure area is likely to deepen into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

    "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level," the IMD said.

    Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said the state government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert in view of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone.

    The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore. Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation, the minister said.

    The IMD has also advised fishermen to return to the coast by October 22 as sea conditions will remain rough.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:11 PM IST
