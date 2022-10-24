Cyclone Sitrang to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours; check details

The weather department, in view of the imminent threat of the cyclone, issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated that 'Sitrang', the cyclonic storm currently lies about 520 km south of Sagar Island and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It is reportedly said that an advisory has been issued to people living near the coast for the next two days.

According to a notification, the IMD stated that 'Sitrang' is at present situated about 520 km south of Sagar Island and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh.

The notification further said the cyclonic storm is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning."

The department also predicted the possible damages and said that thatched huts would likely be damaged. The department further suggested major damage to Kuchcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the Corporation and Municipality low-lying area.

The administration has deployed civil security forces to protect the river banks of South 24 Parganas and it is also making the arrangements to move people along the river banks to safer places.

In the Chunokhali Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, the river embankment repair work is going on before the storm. Civil defence forces are being deployed by the administration in the Gangasagar area.