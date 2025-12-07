Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a review meeting, directing the Public Health Engineering Dept to complete all projects on time. He reviewed progress on the Mahagram Yojana and new sewer lines, emphasizing the need for 100% reuse of treated wastewater.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting on the key budget announcements of the Public Health Engineering Department and issued clear instructions that the department must complete all pending projects within the stipulated timelines. He said the government's priority is to ensure that citizens receive basic amenities promptly and effectively; therefore, every officer must work with responsibility and urgency.

Project Progress Review

Officials informed the Chief Minister that under the Mahagram Yojana, work to provide urban-level drinking water and sewerage facilities in 12 selected villages is progressing rapidly. The drinking water and sewerage network has already been completed in Bhora Kalan (Gurugram), Bhainswal Kalan (Sonipat) and Khambi (Palwal). The remaining work in two other villages will be completed by December 31, marking a significant milestone in improving rural infrastructure, a release said.

The Chief Minister was also apprised that under the budget announcement to lay 150 km of new sewer lines in various cities, 23 cities have been identified. Of these, 100 km of sewer lines have already been laid, and the remaining work will be fully completed within the next three months.

Focus on Water Conservation and Management

The Chief Minister said the objective of the government is to stop the unnecessary extraction of groundwater to meet the rising demand for drinking water and to promote maximum utilisation of treated wastewater. He directed all departments concerned to work in coordination and prioritise recycling and reuse projects.

It was informed in the meeting that the treated wastewater generated from STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) set up by the Public Health Engineering Department in various cities is being supplied to industrial units and the Irrigation Department, thereby reducing the consumption of fresh water in both industry and agriculture. The Chief Minister directed that further possibilities in this direction be explored and 100 percent reuse of treated wastewater be ensured.

The Chief Minister said water conservation and water management are among the biggest future challenges. Therefore, the government is working on long-term plans to ensure the optimal use of every drop of water.

Ensuring Timely Completion of Announcements

The meeting also included a detailed review of the CM announcements related to the department, and a progress report was presented. The Chief Minister instructed that all announcements must be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the benefits of the schemes reach citizens at the grassroots level. He said officers must monitor progress regularly and complete all necessary procedures at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department, Mohammad Shayin, along with other senior officials. (ANI)