Bhubaneswar police seized 11 firearms, including a carbine, and arrested two in a bust targeting an illegal arms syndicate. In another case, a woman who staged fake bombings and firings to obtain an arms license was caught by the police.

Bhubaneswar police seized eleven firearms, including a carbine rifle and ten semi-automatic pistols, on Saturday and arrested two individuals in connection with the case. Bhubaneswar police seized eleven firearms, including a carbine rifle and ten semi-automatic pistols, on Saturday and arrested two Police Commissioner Dr S. Dev Datta Singh stated that these operations were significant milestones in disrupting and dismantling illegal arms syndicates operating in the city and on the National Highway.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Detail Syndicate Operations

The police are working to trace the entire network and uncover all inter-state connections, with the weapons reportedly sourced from Munger, Bihar, a known hub for illicit gun manufacturing.

The Police Commissioner provided specific details about the size and type of eleven firearms seized today and in some other inter-state arms trafficking busts in late 2025. The eleven seized firearms mentioned across these incidents include a carbine rifle and ten semi-automatic pistols. The police arrested two people connected with the seizure. Further details awaited.

Woman Fakes Attacks to Obtain Arms License

In November, a woman in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, orchestrated fake incidents of bombing and firing outside her own house in a bid to obtain an arms license by projecting a threat to her life. The police had arrested three people whom she had hired to stage the attacks, while a search for Misra is currently underway.

Details of the Conspiracy

Police Commissioner of Bhubaneshwar, Dr. Suresh Devadutta, revealed that the alleged complainant, Ghunguru Mishra of Bharatpur, actually wanted to obtain an Arms Licence by projecting specific grounds of life threats. To substantiate such claims, she devised a plan. She involved her own driver, accused Nandu Chandan Nayak (27) (having previous C/A), Santosh Mahakud alias Santu (25) of Bharatpur, and Debasis Mohapatra alias Deba (24) of Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar. The police had arrested all of the accomplices.

The conspiracy unfolded as the abovementioned accused carried out the incidents as planned. Afterwards, the woman lodged the complaint based on false reports at Bharatpur Police Station, resulting in the registration of two cases.

False Police Complaints and Investigation

In a complaint dated September 11, 2025, Ghunguru Mishra reported at Bharatpur Police Station about two bombs being planted by some unknown persons outside her house, at around 11 pm on September 10.

In another complaint, dated October 4, 2025, Ghunguru reported that unidentified individuals fired rounds at the boundary wall of her own house using two autos. This complaint was also filed at Bharatpur Police Station.

The incidents were deliberately captured on the CCTV system of the complainant's premises, and all involved persons made concerted efforts to mislead and divert the investigation.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused Deba arranged the firearms, while five rounds of ammunition were provided by the complainant Ghunguru Mishra herself. Accused Santu and Nandu placed the explosives (bombs) used in the incident.

Police had registered two cases regarding this fake incident. As per the police press release, the Bharatpur police station registered Case No-624, Dtd-5.10.2025, U/s-109(1)/3(5) BNS / r/w sec-25(1-B) (a)/27(1) Arms Act and Bharatapur PS Case No - 542 Dtd 11.09.2025 U/s - 3/4 E.S Act.

During the investigation, one 7.65 MM semi-automatic pistol, one round of 7.65 mm live ammunition, one motorcycle and one Auto have been seized from them. They admitted that, as per the instructions of the Ghunguru, they had created this fake firing and bombing. (ANI)