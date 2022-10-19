Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officials to name next tropical storm on Bay of Bengal as Cyclone 'Sitrang'; Know what it means, who named it

    It is reportedly said that all the countries contribute the names that are assigned on the basis of the first alphabet of the member country. It can be seen that the names are neutral to gender, politics, religious faiths and cultures.

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    As October begins, it is often known as cyclone time in Odisha. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) strongly confirming the probability of the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after October 22, the scare of another tropical storm looms large over Odisha.

    According to reports, several weather models around the world indicate formation of a cyclone with different paths of movement of the system. However, some suggest that the tropical storm may hit the landmass between the coast of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. 

    Experts have also said that it may follow the path of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani that barrelled through Odisha coast causing massive destruction in 2019.

    The IMD has made it clear surrounding the track and intensity of the probable tropical cyclone. It should be noted that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named as per the long-followed practice of naming tropical cyclones.

    How are cyclones named?

    Cyclones and other deadly disasters have been named all over the world to make people remember them easily. In the beginning, cyclones were named arbitrarily but it led to confusions and so began the systematic naming of the tropical cyclones.

    Presently, cyclones that form in any ocean basin around the world are named by one of the respective six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and five Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs), including the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    IMD names the cyclones developing over the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

    It provides tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. 

    The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) at its 27th session held in 2000 in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman agreed in principle to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

    It is reportedly said that all the countries contribute the names that are assigned on the basis of the first alphabet of the member country. It can be seen that the names are neutral to gender, politics, religious faiths and cultures.

    In May 2022, the last cyclone called Asani which hit Andhra Pradesh was named by Sri Lanka. The next cyclone which is predicted to form over the Bay of Bengal will be called Sitrang, a name given by Thailand. It is a Thai surname.

