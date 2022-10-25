Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone 'Sitrang': IMD issues red alert for these 4 Indian states; all you need to know

    Disaster Management Authorities in Meghalaya have been kept on high alert as Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain in many parts of the state. At least four districts bordering Bangladesh, the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four North Eastern states of India under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang. According to the IMD, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

    The IMD, in its report said that Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday.

    Also read: Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha, West Bengal officials start stocking resources as possible cyclonic storm approaches

    In a press release, the IMD said, "Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022."

    In many parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday, the IMD forecast is "generally cloudy sky with continuous rain". The National Highway Authority of India has been directed to keep its manpower and machines ready for any emergency requirement in any part of the state. On Monday, the entire northeastern state experienced light to moderate rainfall causing minor disruption of power supplies.

    Also read: Possible cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25: IMD

    Earlier today, the West Bengal government was witnessed taking all the precautionary measures, including evacuation of people, and supply of relief material to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

    Civil defence teams are deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. It is reportedly said that tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed.

    On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang. 

    Also read: Officials to name next tropical storm on Bay of Bengal as Cyclone 'Sitrang'; Know what it means, who named it

    "There is a high chance of rain on October 25. There is an appeal to the people to avoid going out unnecessarily or to the sea areas including the Sundarbans. The state govt has made arrangements," CM Banerjee said.

    As per the MeT department in Kolkata, Cyclone 'Sitrang' crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Monday after skirting the West Bengal coast. It said weather in south Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon on Tuesday.

