    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed the state's readiness to help Tamil Nadu amid the flood crisis. The CM requested everyone to take the initiative to deliver aid including medicines.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed the state's readiness to help Tamil Nadu amid the flood crisis. The CM requested everyone to take the initiative to deliver aid including medicines.

    "Chennai city is facing extreme natural calamity. There are damages including life threatening. We need to keep our Tamil brothers together in this disaster. More than 5000 relief camps have already been opened in Tamil Nadu. All are requested to take the initiative to provide maximum assistance including life-saving medicines. Let's stand with Tamil Nadu to overcome this tragedy and move forward. Kerala is ready to help has been expressed," said the Chief Minister.

    After heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, the situation in Chennai has shown signs of improvement as the rainfall has eased. With the subsiding rain, metro services have resumed in the city, and there are expectations that Chennai airport may reopen today. However, the aftermath of the heavy rains has led to a tragic toll, with eight reported deaths in Chennai city due to rain-related accidents. The official death toll was released by the government, stating that among the victims were one woman and seven men.

    Waterlogging has forced the closure of 17 subways in the city. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited a relief camp in Chennai Central to assess the situation, including ongoing rescue operations. During his visit, Stalin instructed officials to ensure necessary facilities are provided in the relief camps to support those affected by the adverse weather conditions. 

    Amidst the imminent threat of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions and remain indoors. The advisory highlights crucial safety measures, emphasizing the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and neighboring districts.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
