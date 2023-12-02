Chennai schools to remain shut today amid heavy rainfall alert

Tamil Nadu rains: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday, stating that the sea will be rougher than normal in the coastal districts due to the impending threat of Cyclone Michaung. The Chennai District Collectorate has declared that government schools in the district would be closed on December 2 and 3.

The Chennai District Collectorate declared December 2-3 to be holidays for government and government-aided institutions in the district and said that the decision on holiday for private schools and colleges will be decided tonight or tomorrow morning depending on the rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday, December 1, that the water will be rougher than usual in coastal regions due to the impending threat of a cyclone over Tamil Nadu. Due to the cyclone effect, the sea has moved 100 metres backwards at Velankanni Beach in the Nagapattinam district, increasing the width of the coast.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister instructed that the district collectors must ensure that there should be a continuous supply of food, electricity, and other essential things in the relief camps. The responsible officials should make sure that government hospitals have emergency rooms and have been told to remove the fallen trees as quickly as feasible. Food centres must be made ready ahead of the cyclone to give food to the needy and affected, the Chief Minister instructed during a review meeting attended by higher officials of the state.

Earlier on Friday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also reviewed the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for the impending cyclone.

Notably, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready to deal with any unforeseen situation.

