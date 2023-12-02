Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival

    The Indian Railway has been allowed four trains to temporarily halt at Vaikom Road railway station on the occasion of the Vaikathashtami festival. The details of the trains are as follows.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Kottayam: The Indian Railway has been allowed four trains to temporarily halt at Vaikom Road railway station on the occasion of the Vaikathashtami festival of Vaikam Mahadeva Temple. According to a notification issued by the Railways, the temporary stop will be for four days, from December 3rd to 6th. The duration of the stop is one minute. The details of the trains are as follows:

    Train No. 16650:  Nagercoil - Mangalore Central Parasuram Express - 09.50 am
    Train No. 16649:  Mangalore Central -Nagarcoil Junction Parasuram Express - 02.55 PM
    Train No. 16301:  Shoranur Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express - 6.15 pm
    Train No. Thiruvananthapuram Central - Ernakulam Junction Vanchinad Express - 09.32 PM

    The famous Vaikathashtami festival will be held on December 5. The Aratt is on December 6. 

    The District Collector V. Vigneshwari has issued an order imposing a ban on liquor in the area under Vaikom municipality from 11 pm on December 3 to 8 am on 6 pm. Liquor shops should not be opened or operated in the area. The Collector informed that the Deputy Excise Commissioner and the District Police Chief have been tasked to take strict action to prevent the illegal sale of liquor and other intoxicants during the prohibited period.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
