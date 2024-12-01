Cyclone Fengal update: Tamil Nadu's Veedur Dam overflows, over 10 villages in flood risk (WATCH)

The cyclone's impact triggered heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, significantly affecting water levels in local dams. Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district faced a serious threat as the Veedur Dam overflowed due to the deluge, putting 10 villages at risk of flooding.

Cyclone Fengal update: Tamil Nadu's Veedur Dam overflows, over 10 villages in flood risk (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Cyclonic storm Fengal on Sunday (December 1) crossed the northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. Making landfall near Puducherry between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Saturday, the cyclone brought strong winds ranging from 70 to 80 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

The cyclone's impact triggered heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, significantly affecting water levels in local dams. Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district faced a serious threat as the Veedur Dam overflowed due to the deluge, putting 10 villages at risk of flooding. A video capturing the overflowing dam highlighted the severity of the situation.

Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video

As of Sunday morning, the IMD reported that Cyclone Fengal was positioned 30 km north of Cuddalore and 40 km east of Villupuram. It is projected to move westward and gradually weaken into a deep depression within six hours, alleviating the immediate cyclone threat.

In Chennai, the effects of Cyclone Fengal were evident with high tides and rough sea conditions along the city's beaches. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai throughout Sunday.

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency

The cyclone also disrupted operations at Chennai airport, where flights were suspended on Saturday due to intense winds and rainfall. The cancellations caused significant inconvenience for passengers, highlighting the widespread impact of the storm on transportation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue anr

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue

Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video shk

Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur anr

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur

Celebrating the guardians of our borders: Border Security Force Day in India vkp

Celebrating the guardians of our borders: Border Security Force Day in India

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency vkp

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency

Recent Stories

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details ATG

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Allu Arjun Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies Box Office Collection Analysis anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue anr

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue

Super Vasuki: India's longest train with 295 wagons! vkp

Super Vasuki: India's longest train with 295 wagons!

Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video shk

Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon