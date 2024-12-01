Cyclone Fengal update: Tamil Nadu's Veedur Dam overflows, over 10 villages in flood risk (WATCH)

The cyclone's impact triggered heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, significantly affecting water levels in local dams. Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district faced a serious threat as the Veedur Dam overflowed due to the deluge, putting 10 villages at risk of flooding.

Cyclonic storm Fengal on Sunday (December 1) crossed the northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. Making landfall near Puducherry between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Saturday, the cyclone brought strong winds ranging from 70 to 80 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

The cyclone's impact triggered heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, significantly affecting water levels in local dams. Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district faced a serious threat as the Veedur Dam overflowed due to the deluge, putting 10 villages at risk of flooding. A video capturing the overflowing dam highlighted the severity of the situation.

As of Sunday morning, the IMD reported that Cyclone Fengal was positioned 30 km north of Cuddalore and 40 km east of Villupuram. It is projected to move westward and gradually weaken into a deep depression within six hours, alleviating the immediate cyclone threat.

In Chennai, the effects of Cyclone Fengal were evident with high tides and rough sea conditions along the city's beaches. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai throughout Sunday.

The cyclone also disrupted operations at Chennai airport, where flights were suspended on Saturday due to intense winds and rainfall. The cancellations caused significant inconvenience for passengers, highlighting the widespread impact of the storm on transportation.

