Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video

In a chilling video, an Indigo passenger aircraft can be seen battling strong winds as it struggled to land at the city airport, escaping a nearly crash situation.

First Published Dec 1, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

After Cyclone Fengal made landfall in Puducherry on Saturday, intense weather conditions at Chennai International Airport led to dramatic scenes as flights struggled to land amid strong crosswinds and poor visibility on Sunday. In a chilling video, an Indigo passenger aircraft can be seen battling strong winds as it struggled to land at the city airport, escaping a nearly crash situation.

As the plane approached the runway, it struggled to maintain stability. The dramatic encounter has gone viral on social media.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, bringing with it heavy rainfall and gusty winds, as torrential downpour flooded several parts of Chennai and left three people dead in the city.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Weather-Cyclone Fengal: Chennai airport resumes flight; flood-like situation in Puducherry

The Chennai airport, which was shut for 16 hours due to the cyclone, reopened at 4 am on Sunday, but many flights suffered cancellations and delays.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry saw 44 cm of rain, the highest in 30 years.

Flight operations hit

The Chennai airport was shut on Saturday following the inundation of two runways and a taxiway after heavy rainfall pummelled Chennai due to the cyclone's influence. Visuals from the airport showed people queuing in large numbers at the entry gates. As many as 24 domestic services were cancelled and 26 international flights, both arriving and departing, were delayed, officials said.

