IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru due to Cyclone Fengal. BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath has cancelled officials' leave, directing them to stay on duty, monitor flood-prone areas, and ensure preparedness. Rain is expected to last for four days, with a yellow alert on December 3.

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Bengaluru: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed city officials to remain on duty on Sunday, despite it being a holiday. The decision comes in light of the predicted downpour over the next few days, triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal and Cyclone Fengal.

On Saturday, Girinath convened a meeting with BBMP officials, stressing the need for preparedness. He instructed zonal officers and engineers to stay in their respective areas and monitor locations where rain is expected. They are to take immediate action if necessary, ensuring senior officials are available for supervision.

Bengaluru: Airport road to be made signal free with new flyover at Sadahalli junction

The BBMP has been put on high alert, with all control rooms across zones set to remain active throughout the weekend. As heavy winds are also anticipated, 28 tree-cutting teams have been prepared to remove any fallen trees or branches. Any complaints about fallen trees should be promptly addressed.

In flood-prone areas, the BBMP is focusing on precautionary measures. Machinery, including pumps, will be on standby to manage stagnant rainwater, and sandbags are being placed in areas that have previously been affected by flooding. Officials have also been instructed to ensure smooth water drainage, particularly through shoulder drains along roadsides.

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

The state meteorological department has predicted four days of heavy rain starting from Saturday, which is expected to affect several districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramanagara. Moderate rain with thunder is also anticipated in Tumkur and Chamarajanagar districts. However, the remaining districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka will experience dry weather.

In Bengaluru, temperatures are expected to hover between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate rain on Saturday. Cyclone Fengal, located 250 km southeast of Chennai, is forecast to cross the Chennai and Puducherry coasts by evening, bringing light rain to the coastal and southern regions today and tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for December 3, with heavy rainfall expected to continue until December 4.

