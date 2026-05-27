The retired personnel of the Indian armed forces will no longer need to return to their original military units to renew their Canteen Stores Department (CSD) cards, a bureaucratic hurdle that had quietly denied thousands of pensioners access to subsidized goods they are entitled to.

New Delhi: The retired personnel of the Indian armed forces will no longer need to return to their original military units to renew their Canteen Stores Department (CSD) cards, a bureaucratic hurdle that had quietly denied thousands of pensioners access to subsidized goods they are entitled to.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The directorate of ordnance (C&S) under the ministry of defence issued a circular on May 19, instructing senior officers across the country to facilitate CSD card renewals for pensioners residing within their jurisdictions, regardless of where the individuals originally served.

What changed and why it matters

The CSD operates one of the country’s largest retail networks for serving and retired defence personnel, offering goods at prices well below the open market. Till date, the pensioners who had relocated after retirement often found themselves unable to renew their smart cards because local authorities declined to countersign applications, insisting that renewal must be handled by the original parent unit. It is sometimes hundreds or thousands of kilometres away.

The circular acknowledges this situation plainly. It notes that pensioners have been denied authorization for CSD card renewal on the ground that they should approach their parent units, calling it a procedural constraint that has created practical barriers for those who have settled elsewhere after retirement.

The directive clarifies that CSD pensioners are entitled to settle anywhere in the country after retirement, and that such relocation must not become an obstacle to card renewal.

The new procedure

Under the revised arrangement, CMDs and heads of offices at DPSUs and DFUs are directed to countersign and endorse CSD card renewal applications for eligible pensioners living in their areas, after verifying the pensioner's payment order (PPO) or e-PPO and other relevant documents. The parent unit from which the individual retired is no longer a factor.

Background

The CSD, established in 1948 shortly after independence, functions under the ministry of defence and runs a chain of depots and outlet stores across military establishments throughout India. It serves approximately 13 million entitled customers, including serving personnel, veterans, and their dependants. Access is managed through smart cards, which must be periodically renewed.