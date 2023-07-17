Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment

Yuzvendra Chahal, dropped from RCB team in IPL 2021 auction, expresses disappointment in lack of communication. Denies rumors of financial demands. Fondly recalls his time with RCB and remains grateful to fans. Bought by Rajasthan Royals. Believes everything happens for a reason.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the talented cricketer, has recently shared his thoughts on being dropped from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team during the 2021 IPL auction. Chahal, known for his exceptional leg-spin bowling, had been a key player for RCB, consistently taking wickets each season.

Despite RCB's massive global fan base and being a formidable team, they have been unable to secure an IPL title in the past 16 seasons. Throughout his career, Chahal had been associated with RCB but was never retained by the team until the 2021 auction, where he was eventually bought by the Rajasthan Royals for 6.50 crores.



The decision of the RCB management to drop Chahal stirred significant criticism from loyal fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, Chahal openly expressed his views on the matter.

"As part of the RCB franchise for eight long years, I am still unsure why I was dropped from the team. I was never informed about this decision after the IPL auction, which deeply saddened me," said Chahal during the interview.

Chahal's journey with RCB began in 2014, and he greatly valued the trust placed in him by Virat Kohli, the team's captain at the time. He also cherished the support from RCB's passionate fan base. However, despite his long-standing commitment to the franchise, he was suddenly dropped without any prior communication. Chahal expressed his disappointment, particularly with the baseless rumours circulating online suggesting that he demanded a huge amount for being retained.

"I want to clarify that those rumors hold no truth. I never made any financial demands because I knew my worth. What hurt me the most was the absence of a single phone call explaining the reason behind my removal. Even now, I remain unaware," shared Chahal.

Having played over 140 matches for RCB, Chahal found it disheartening that the team did not make an effort to contact him. Despite assurances that he would be retained, he was overlooked during the auction. However, he fondly mentioned that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will always hold a special place in his heart.

During the 2021 auction, when Chahal's name was announced, the RCB management never placed a bid, while other teams like the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals showed interest. Eventually, the Rajasthan Royals purchased Chahal for 6.5 crores.



Chahal expressed his continued admiration for Royal Challengers Bangalore, stating that the RCB fans hold a special place in his heart as well. He shared that his experience with the Rajasthan Royals has been positive and firmly believes that everything happens for a reason.

Yuzvendra Chahal is widely recognized as one of the best wicket-takers in the IPL and is known for his left-arm spin bowling skills.