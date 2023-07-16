Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH)

Yuzvendra Chahal, who departed RCB after the 2021 season, remembered the 2016 season, when the team came the closest to winning the championship but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the championship game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most well-known sports teams in the world, has yet to claim the Indian Premier League (IPL) championship. Despite consistently fielding one of the best teams in the league, the franchise hasn't been able to hoist the cup for the past 16 years. The age-old query, "Why RCB doesn't win the IPL title?" was posed to Yuzvendra Chahal, a player who spent 8 seasons with the team. Chahal responded truthfully after making an effort to find the solution on his own.

"I've been trying to find answer to that question for 8 years," said Chahal in a chat on The Ranveer Show.

The leg-spinner, who departed RCB after the 2021 season, remembered the 2016 season, when the team came the closest to winning the championship but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the championship game.

"In 2016, we had the best chance as we had Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. We lost the final. We won 6 of the 7 games at last. I got my first purple cap in the Qualifier match against Delhi, just for two days. The equation was that if we lost, we'll be out of top 4 and if we won, we'll finish second. We won the match and went on to the final. We were playing at Chinnaswamy but lost the match by 8-10 runs. That hurt," said the veteran spinner.

Also read: 'Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was': Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH)

When questioned about the types of discussions that occur after poor seasons, he claims that there are always discussions about what should be done differently the following year. It lessens the blow if the team loses despite playing solid cricket.

"We do talk about what different we can do next year. When you lose after playing good cricket, it doesn't hurt as bad. One thing is losing after trying, the other is losing since the beginning. Once, we lost 6 matches on the trot, when we won the 7th match, we celebrated as if we won the title. Cricket also shows you these pictures. This time, Rajasthan was the best team and we couldn't even qualify. The things that are not in our hand, we don't think about that a lot," revealed the leg-spinner.