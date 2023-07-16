Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH)

    Yuzvendra Chahal, who departed RCB after the 2021 season, remembered the 2016 season, when the team came the closest to winning the championship but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the championship game.

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most well-known sports teams in the world, has yet to claim the Indian Premier League (IPL) championship. Despite consistently fielding one of the best teams in the league, the franchise hasn't been able to hoist the cup for the past 16 years. The age-old query, "Why RCB doesn't win the IPL title?" was posed to Yuzvendra Chahal, a player who spent 8 seasons with the team. Chahal responded truthfully after making an effort to find the solution on his own.

    "I've been trying to find answer to that question for 8 years," said Chahal in a chat on The Ranveer Show.

    The leg-spinner, who departed RCB after the 2021 season, remembered the 2016 season, when the team came the closest to winning the championship but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the championship game.

    "In 2016, we had the best chance as we had Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. We lost the final. We won 6 of the 7 games at last. I got my first purple cap in the Qualifier match against Delhi, just for two days. The equation was that if we lost, we'll be out of top 4 and if we won, we'll finish second. We won the match and went on to the final. We were playing at Chinnaswamy but lost the match by 8-10 runs. That hurt," said the veteran spinner.

    Also read: 'Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was': Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH)

    When questioned about the types of discussions that occur after poor seasons, he claims that there are always discussions about what should be done differently the following year. It lessens the blow if the team loses despite playing solid cricket.

    "We do talk about what different we can do next year. When you lose after playing good cricket, it doesn't hurt as bad. One thing is losing after trying, the other is losing since the beginning. Once, we lost 6 matches on the trot, when we won the 7th match, we celebrated as if we won the title. Cricket also shows you these pictures. This time, Rajasthan was the best team and we couldn't even qualify. The things that are not in our hand, we don't think about that a lot," revealed the leg-spinner.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH) snt

    'Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was': Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH)

    Not Asia Cup 2023, but Jasprit Bumrah could make comeback from injury for THIS series snt

    Not Asia Cup 2023, but Jasprit Bumrah could make comeback from injury for THIS series

    Ashes 2023: Alex Carey unapologetic about controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's snt

    Ashes 2023: Alex Carey unapologetic about controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's

    cricket Misbah-ul-Haq pushes for bilateral cricket matches to boost India-Pakistan sporting relations osf

    Misbah-ul-Haq pushes for bilateral cricket matches to boost India-Pakistan sporting relations

    cricket Indian Men's cricket team announced for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou osf

    Indian Men's cricket team announced for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to keep your kitchen spotless gcw eai

    7 ways to keep your kitchen spotless

    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport ADC

    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport

    WATCH Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli' snt

    WATCH: Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli'

    Unveiling the health benefits of Cashews: A nutritious and versatile superfood MSW EAI

    Unveiling the health benefits of Cashews: A nutritious and versatile superfood

    Amazon Prime Day sale Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets Rs 7,000 discount during sale Check details gcw

    Amazon Prime Day sale: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets Rs 7,000 discount during sale; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon