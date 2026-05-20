The robbery attempt took place on the night of May 7 at around 11 pm.

According to reports, Anita Devi, a resident of Mohalla Badheyan in Jaitra town, had returned from Agra after taking her son for medical treatment.

After getting down at Jaitra bus stand, her son left for home, while Anita Devi started walking through the Nehru Nagar route to reach her house.

When she reached near the '100 Gaj' tri-junction area, two young men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped her and tried to snatch her bag.

Woman fought back despite falling into drain

Instead of getting scared, Anita Devi strongly resisted the robbers and held tightly onto her bag.

During the struggle, she fell into a roadside drain, but even then she refused to let go of the bag.

Woman Courageously Fights Off Bike-Borne Snatchers in UP’s Etah



In a shocking incident from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a woman bravely confronted bike-borne snatchers who attempted to rob her bag.



Despite the attackers’ efforts, she held on till the very end, forcing the miscreants… pic.twitter.com/ahOOJlS71V — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 14, 2026

The robbers continued trying to snatch it for several moments, but Anita Devi kept fighting back and shouting for help.

Her loud cries and the fear of nearby people gathering at the spot forced the two accused to flee from the area without stealing the bag.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.