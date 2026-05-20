Viral Video | Fearless, Courageous UP Woman Fights Off Bike-Borne Robbers, Honoured By SSP
Anita Devi from UP's Etah was honoured by SSP after fighting off two bike-borne robbers who tried to snatch her bag late at night. The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral. Despite falling into a drain, she refused to let go of her bag.
Woman bravely fights off robbers in Uttar Pradesh
A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah has won praise across social media after bravely fighting off two robbers who tried to snatch her bag late at night. The courageous act, captured on CCTV, has now gone viral online.
The woman, identified as Anita Chauhan from Jaitra town, was recently honoured by Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Ilamaran for showing exceptional courage during the robbery attempt, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.
उत्तर प्रदेश- एटा SSP इलामारन के हाथों प्रशस्ति-पत्र पा रही इन महिला का नाम अनीता चौहान है. अब इनकी बहादुरी की गाथा सुनिये-
अनीता चौहान 6 मई की रात अपने बच्चे की दवा लेकर घर लौट रही थी. दो लुटेरों ने उन पर हमला किया और दवा का थैला लूटना चाहा. अपने बच्चे की दवा के लिए अनीता… pic.twitter.com/wLunVLp1GA
— Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) May 16, 2026
Police have also arrested two accused in connection with the incident after an encounter.
SSP honours Anita Devi for courage
After the video gained attention online, SSP Dr Ilamaran invited Anita Devi to his office and honoured her for her bravery.
The police officer appreciated the way she resisted the robbers despite being alone at night. During the event, Anita Devi was presented with a shawl and a bouquet as a mark of respect.
एटा - वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक एटा डॉ० इलामारन जी. द्वारा थाना जैथरा क्षेत्र मे महिला से बैग छीनन का प्रयास करने वाले दो बाइक सवार बदमाशों के साथ बहादुरी से सामना करने वाली महिला को किया सम्मानित, इस सम्बन्ध में विभिन्न समाचार पत्रों में प्रकाशित खबरें।#UPPolicepic.twitter.com/jyKbWIYrWn
— Etah Police (@Etahpolice) May 17, 2026
Police officials said her courage sent a strong message against street crime and inspired many people, especially women.
How the incident happened
The robbery attempt took place on the night of May 7 at around 11 pm.
According to reports, Anita Devi, a resident of Mohalla Badheyan in Jaitra town, had returned from Agra after taking her son for medical treatment.
After getting down at Jaitra bus stand, her son left for home, while Anita Devi started walking through the Nehru Nagar route to reach her house.
When she reached near the '100 Gaj' tri-junction area, two young men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped her and tried to snatch her bag.
Woman fought back despite falling into drain
Instead of getting scared, Anita Devi strongly resisted the robbers and held tightly onto her bag.
During the struggle, she fell into a roadside drain, but even then she refused to let go of the bag.
Woman Courageously Fights Off Bike-Borne Snatchers in UP’s Etah
In a shocking incident from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a woman bravely confronted bike-borne snatchers who attempted to rob her bag.
Despite the attackers’ efforts, she held on till the very end, forcing the miscreants… pic.twitter.com/ahOOJlS71V
— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 14, 2026
The robbers continued trying to snatch it for several moments, but Anita Devi kept fighting back and shouting for help.
Her loud cries and the fear of nearby people gathering at the spot forced the two accused to flee from the area without stealing the bag.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.
Police arrest accused after encounter
Police later launched an operation to trace the accused involved in the robbery attempt.
According to officials, two robbers were arrested after a police encounter.
Authorities have not shared many details about the encounter yet, but confirmed that action was taken quickly after the CCTV footage helped identify the suspects.
The arrests brought relief to local residents who were shocked by the late-night robbery attempt.
The incident has become a major talking point because of Anita Devi Chauhan's bravery and presence of mind during a dangerous situation.
Many people online said her courage prevented the robbers from succeeding.
Viral CCTV video draws praise online
After the CCTV footage surfaced online, many social media users praised Anita Devi’s courage and fearless reaction.
One user wrote, “The woman showed great courage.”
Another commented that when courage becomes bigger than fear, even criminals are forced to run away.
Several users called Anita Devi a 'sherni' (lioness) for standing up to the robbers alone at night.
A user named Ravindra Upadhyay wrote that the woman’s confidence and bravery defeated the criminals.
Some people also advised women to carry pepper spray for safety while travelling alone.
Another user said the incident was not just news, but an example for society.
Many social media users felt that if more women show such courage, criminals would become afraid to target them.
At the same time, a few users also questioned why the person recording the incident did not step in immediately to help the woman.
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