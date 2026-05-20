MP CM Mohan Yadav announced that Ujjain will host the 27th Central Zonal Council meeting in 2027, a proposal Amit Shah accepted. The Union Home Minister will also review preparations for Simhastha-2028. Yadav also touched upon other state achievements.

Ujjain to Host 27th Central Zonal Council Meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the 27th Central Zonal Council meeting will be held in Ujjain district in 2027. CM Yadav added that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah agreed to the proposal during the 26th meeting of the council held in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on May 19.

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The Chief Minister shared the information while addressing ministers ahead of the state cabinet meeting at the ministry in Bhopal. The CM further stressed that after attending the council meeting in Ujjain, the Union Home Minister would also review preparations for the Simhastha-2028, including civic arrangements, human management and disaster management systems.

CM Yadav on Naxalism and State Achievements

CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh became free from Naxalism and noted that Bastar was once considered the stronghold of Naxal activities. He said holding the 26th Central Zonal Council meeting in Bastar conveyed a strong national message regarding the end of Naxalism in the country. He also shared information regarding significant activities that took place in the state over the past week, as well as the achievements attained by the government on the occasion.

Bhojshala Verdict and Vagdevi Idol

The Chief Minister also welcomed the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict regarding the long-standing disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district. He said the state government would ensure implementation of the court's decision while respecting the sentiments of all concerned parties. He also added that the state government would coordinate with the Centre to bring back the original idol of Maa Vagdevi from abroad.

Gratitude for MSP Hike

CM Yadav further thanked the Central government for increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops including paddy, jowar, bajra, cotton, sesame and soybean. He said the move would benefit farmers during the ongoing "Farmer Welfare Year".

Indo-France Cooperation

Speaking about the recently held Indo-France Conclave, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh would work closely with France in multiple sectors, adding that the conclave witnessed participation from around 150 representatives, including diplomats, policymakers, CEOs and industrial representatives from Indian and French companies.

Training for State Appointees

The Chief Minister also informed ministers that the state government had recently organised a first-of-its-kind orientation and training workshop for newly appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of various state corporations, boards, commissions and authorities. He termed the initiative an innovative step aimed at familiarising appointees with administrative procedures, financial management and governance responsibilities.