Covid-19 in India: Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs today to assess preparedness

The mock drill will focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, etc.

In the wake of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in China, India will on Tuesday (December 27) conduct mock drills across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Safdarjung Hospital to take stock of the mock drill to be conducted there. At a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, the minister said, "Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."

Also read: CBI launches probe against 73 foreign medical graduates practising in India without qualifying test

It is reportedly said that the exercise will focus on parameters such as the availability of health facilities in all districts, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and the optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers.

The mock drill will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in the operation of PSA plants, etc.

On Saturday, referring to the surge in Covid-19 trajectory in many countries around the world, the Union Health Ministry underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

Also read: Bengaluru: 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries test positive for COVID

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Preparedness of Covid-19 health facilities is crucial to ensure that states and districts are in a state of readiness to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases."

The health secretary also said that follow-up on any gap assessment shall be required to be undertaken by the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary (health) and or MD-NHM of states who will also be required to monitor the exercise personally under the overall guidance of the health minister of respective states.