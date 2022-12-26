Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI launches probe against 73 foreign medical graduates practising in India without qualifying test

    According to the norms, a foreign medical graduate must pass the FMGE/Screening Test administered by the National Board of Examination to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practise medicine in India. 

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 8:39 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into 14 state medical councils and 73 foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practise medicine in India despite failing the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), according to the official, on Monday, December 26, 2022.

    Following the norms, a foreign medical graduate must pass the FMGE/Screening Test administered by the National Board of Examination to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practise medicine in India. 

    The official added that the CBI had registered a case of alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, the former Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates.  

    The National Board of Examination informed the Ministry of Health that 73 medical graduates who completed their MBBS in foreign countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China and Nigeria between 2011 and 2012 did not qualify for its examination but were still registered with various state medical councils.

    "Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has inter-state ramifications in the health sector," a complaint filed by the Union Health Ministry to the CBI read.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 8:39 PM IST
