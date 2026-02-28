The Assam BJP has launched its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' ahead of the assembly elections. Led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the campaign aims to showcase government work and connect with one lakh people daily, seeking their blessings for the upcoming polls.

Ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, the Assam BJP is launching its Jan Ashirwad Yatra today. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially kick off the campaign from the Dhekiajuli assembly constituency.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

To establish direct contact with people across every region of Assam, the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" will commence under the leadership of CM Sarma and state party President Dilip Saikia. The yatra will begin at the Gupteshwar Temple, aiming to connect with one lakh people daily. The party has already announced an eight-day initial phase of the programme, which will continue until March 9.

According to the State BJP, through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming assembly elections.

BJP Launches 'Election Songs'

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the BJP's "Election Songs" for the assembly poll campaign. During a programme held at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, three "Election Songs" for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 campaign were officially released by the CM.

The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Party General Secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma and attended by the Convenor of the Assembly Election Management Committee and Member of Parliament from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Pradan Baruah; National Vice President Rekha Verma; and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj.

Songs to Carry Message of Development

State Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated that these election songs will carry the message of development, good governance, and welfare initiatives of the government to every voter from villages to towns across the state. He added that through music, the party's vision and commitment will resonate more strongly and touch the hearts of the people.

The spokesperson remarked that the enthusiastic presence of party workers and supporters at the event clearly reflected the BJP's organized and confident preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. (ANI)