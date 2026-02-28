The Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, staying his arrest in a POCSO case. His counsel argued the case was baseless with contradictory reports, a stance the Shankaracharya reiterated.

High Court Stays Arrest, Grants Bail

Jyotirmath Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's counsel on Friday asserted that the case filed against the Shankaracharya was fundamentally baseless and highlighted discrepancies within the police reports and supporting documents, arguing they lacked the consistency required for legal validity. Speaking to ANI, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's advocate, PN Mishra, announced that the High Court granted anticipatory bail, staying his arrest. "Our main argument was that this case was false and that the documents and police reports provided contained contradictory statements that did not appear to be true... Therefore, he should be granted anticipatory bail in this case. They argued that since we had come directly to the High Court, our arguments should not be heard... The judge ignored their argument and granted our request, and was pleased to stay his arrest", he said.

The judge prioritised the merits of the defence's argument over procedural technicalities. By staying the arrest, the court has provided a protective shield for the Shankaracharya while the legal process continues, signalling that the "contradictory statements" provided by the authorities required deeper scrutiny.

'Case is Fabricated': Shankaracharya Welcomes Order

Earlier on Friday, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati welcomed the Allahabad High Court's order staying his arrest in connection with the POCSO case, stating that the court agreed with their appeal. While staying the arrest of Shankracharya and his disciple Pratyakchaitanya Mukundanand Giri, the High Court has reserved its order on their anticipatory bail application earlier today.

Addressing a press conference here, the Shankracharya reiterated his stance that the case is fabricated and stated that the court's judgement reaffirms the same. "Our counsel informed that the court has stayed our arrest after listening to both sides during the hearing. Our appeal was that the case is fabricated. Surely the judge found substance in our appeal, and so he gave the verdict. That is why we were saying from the beginning to present the truth in the court, and the verdict affirms that the court agrees this case has been false," he said.

"We had always hoped for justice. But given the circumstances these days, trust has become a risky affair. But we were ready to present our side before the bench. We had believed that someone, somewhere, would not be biased and would fight for the truth," he added. Earlier in the day, the HC order provided interim protection from coercive action until further hearing in the matter. The bench directed the authorities not to take any immediate action against the Shankaracharya and stated that he would cooperate with the ongoing police investigation. The final judgment is expected in the third week of March. (ANI)