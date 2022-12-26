Bengaluru: 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries test positive for COVID

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has recorded 12 Covid-19 positive passengers, and the development has spread a huge concern among the Karnataka Health department. Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars.

At least 12 passengers have tested positive for COVID at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and the development has spread a huge concern among the Karnataka Health department. One of the 12 passengers who have tested positive has returned from China.

A 37-year-old man who had travelled from China tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru, according to the authorities. The other 11 passengers came from high-risk countries. According to reports, the remaining passengers were kept in home quarantine while the other four were held in isolation at a private hospital.

All the samples have been sent to genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology and results were expected by Monday evening or Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. According to police, after arriving at the airport in the previous three days, all 12 were put to COVID-19 testing. Concerned about the situation, the state health authorities was eagerly awaiting the results.

In a recent development, the state of Karnataka has made masks required in movie theatres, schools, and institutions. In order to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants, and taverns, masks will be required. Celebrations of the New Year will cease before 1 am. Dr. K. Sudhakar, the health minister for Karnataka, told agencies that there was no need to worry but rather to take measures.

Meanwhile, officials on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in Delhi to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries, authorities said. A mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday following the Centre’s directions.

