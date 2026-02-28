Prayagraj will experience hazy and hot conditions during the day. The maximum temperature may climb to 33°C, and the minimum will be around 16°C. The real feel will match the maximum at 33°C, making it the hottest city in UP today.

Overall, UP will face a hot day with poor air quality across major cities. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and wearing masks in polluted areas is recommended.