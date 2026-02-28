Tamil Nadu BJP VP Jayaprakash warns the DMK of an internal takeover after expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's induction, calling it a 'retired AIADMK spa'. Meanwhile, former OPS loyalists expressed betrayal over the move.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Jayaprakash warned the DMK of internal consequences following the induction of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam into the ruling party. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The original DMK, which is the old DMK, should be very careful. DMK has become almost like a mini retired AIADMK spa or a place where all of the old retired AIADMK people go and join."

Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK after a bitter leadership tussle in 2022, formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin. His son, P Ravindhranath Kumar, also joined the party ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, triggering fresh political churn in the state.

BJP Predicts Internal Takeover

Reacting to the development, Jayaprakash alleged that the move could alter the power structure within the DMK. "It is a big danger for the original DMK people who strived and fought against MGR and Jayalalithaa all these years," he said. He further claimed, "I am predicting that the original DMK will be taken over by people like Senthil Balaji, and he will become the president of DMK very soon."

Dissent Among OPS Loyalists

Meanwhile, dissent has surfaced within Panneerselvam's support base. Esadurai, a Panneerselvam loyalist, termed the decision "deeply painful." Recalling the legacy of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, he said, "Puratchi Thalaivar founded the party in 1972, fighting against the DMK. Amma carried forward the same principles. OPS, who once carried Amma's photograph in his shirt pocket, has now joined the DMK. It is deeply painful."

Durai added that workers who stood by Panneerselvam during the 'Dharma Yuddham' feel betrayed. "Leaving us in the lurch and joining the DMK for family interests and personal gain is an unforgivable act. This is a situation no true cadre can accept," he said, asserting that supporters would continue to follow the path shown by MGR and Jayalalithaa. (ANI)