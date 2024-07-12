Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Couldn’t even touch Kirti Chakra': Captain Anshuman Singh’s parents allege daughter-in-law took away honors

    The grieving parents of the fallen hero claim that Smriti took possession of the Kirti Chakra, a prestigious gallantry award posthumously bestowed upon their son by the government, along with his personal belongings, including a cherished photo album and clothing.
     

    The family of the late Captain Anshuman Singh, who very courageously sacrificed his life during a fire incident in Siachen back in July last year, has come forward with disturbing allegations against his widow, Smriti.

    The bereaved parents of the deceased hero alleged that Smriti took the government's posthumous Kirti Chakra, a coveted bravery medal, and their son's personal things, which included a treasured picture book and clothes.

    According to reports, his parents further claim that they were not even able to touch the honorary chakra given for their son’s sacrifice. They said that the couple were not even married that long, but Smriti receives most of the benefits in just five months of marriage. The father, Ravi Pratap Singh, reportedly said that Smriti does not even live with them, but she took all his son’s belongings with him, and they are left with just a photo hanging on their wall with garland on it.  

    This comes just days after Smriti Singh received the 'Kirti Chakra' awarded posthumously to Anshuman Singh. The army man's widow garnered media attention for her last conversation with Singh before his tragic passing.  

    On July 5, President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's wife, and Manju Singh, his mother, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Singh’s parents are the co-recipients of the Kirti Chakra.  

    Captain Anshuman Singh, the eldest son of his parents, served as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area. He died in July of last year after suffering severe burns and injuries in a fire accident. Captain Anshuman saved fellow Army officers trapped inside a hut but lost his life when the fire spread to a medical investigation shelter, trapping him inside. 

