India warns Canada of 'serious consequences' after 'irresponsible' allegations against Amit Shah (WATCH)

Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the Indian government formally lodged a protest against Ottawa on Saturday in response to allegations from Canadian officials regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's purported involvement in orchestrating actions against Khalistani activists in Canada. The controversy ignited earlier this week when Canadian officials acknowledged leaking information to The Washington Post about Shah's alleged role in a campaign targeting Sikh separatists.

In a press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated, "Regarding the latest Canadian target, we summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison."

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view that the government of India has long held about the current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioural pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," the MEA spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, on Indian diplomats in Canada reportedly being under surveillance, the MEA said, "Yes, Some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government, as we consider these actions a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions."

"Citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify its harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already operating in an environment of extremism and violence. This action by the Canadian government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," the MEA spokesperson added.

Canadian government’s allegations, which were first made public during a parliamentary meeting, include admissions by National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison.

Morrison confirmed to the Washington Post that he had provided Shah’s name in response to inquiries from the journalist but did not present any evidence to substantiate the claims. This revelation raised concerns regarding the legitimacy of the allegations, as it was noted that no Prime Ministerial approval was necessary for the leak, which was part of a broader "communications strategy."

In response to the escalating situation, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday had remarked on the seriousness of Canada's allegations, stating, "The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations."

Latest Videos