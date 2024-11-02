Did Salman Khan’s alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai?

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship has been a topic of discussion for ages now. The two started dating in the late 90s when they fell in love at the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The couple was madly in love and many thought at that time, that the two might get married. However, the fairytale soon turned into a nightmare, as they had an ugly breakup and since then the two have maintained their distance from each other.

In the past, Aishwarya accused Salman Khan of abusing the actress verbally, physically, and mentally. This led to their breakup. Many people also believed that Salman cheated on Aishwarya with Preity Zinta. The audio of Salman Khan's phone call with Aishwarya Rai was leaked and played on several TV channels at that time.

It was claimed that Salman's phone was tapped and in the audio, he reveals his physical relationship with actress Preity Zinta. Hindustan Times released the transcript of the alleged conversation between Aish and Salman on August 28, 2001. However, the audio was later labeled fake and doctored by the forensics.

Due to all the controversy caused by the alleged leaked tape, Preity Zinta ended up losing her steady relationship with businessman Ness Wadia. In an interview with The Times of India, Preity Zinta said, "Salman is a very good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time, and we have always been there for each other. But there has never been anything more than friendship between us.”

In 2016, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough and is currently settled in the US. The couple welcomed twins, Gia and Jai through surrogacy.

Aishwarya Rai revealed that she broke up with Salman Khan in 2002 due to his alcoholism and abuse. In an interview with The Times of India, the actress shared the details of their breakup. She said, "Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Together they have a daughter named Aaradhya. In 2010, Salman Khan was asked about Aishwarya Rai's marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. He said, "I am very happy she is married to Abhishek. He is a great guy from a good family. The best thing I can want for her is that she leads a happy life.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage is currently making headlines as fans are speculating some tension between the two, and rumors of their divorce are also flying online.

